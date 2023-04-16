Renovation of BBH underway at Rs 140 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :To improve the infrastructure, Rs 140 million was being spent on renovating the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH).

Medical Superintendent(MS)Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Tahir Rizvi told APP that the Emergency Department was being renovated at the cost of Rs 40 mln while the remaining amount was being utilized on the restoration of the Gynecology, Orthopedic, medical and surgery departments.

He added that work on constructing 26 new washrooms in the Gyne department was underway, while eight new bathrooms would be set up in the Orthopedic ward.

The MS added that the main operation theatre would be refurbished entirely while a new tubewell would also be set up at the hospital to meet water supply demands.

Dr Rizvi informed that the Building department, Punjab, was spending the sum of Rs 120 mln.

He said BBH had received the funds for any development after a decade for taking a keen interest in upgrading the existing health facilities across the province by the Secretary of Health Javed Ahmed Qazi.