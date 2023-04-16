UrduPoint.com

Renovation Of BBH Underway At Rs 140 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Renovation of BBH underway at Rs 140 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :To improve the infrastructure, Rs 140 million was being spent on renovating the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH).

Medical Superintendent(MS)Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Tahir Rizvi told APP that the Emergency Department was being renovated at the cost of Rs 40 mln while the remaining amount was being utilized on the restoration of the Gynecology, Orthopedic, medical and surgery departments.

He added that work on constructing 26 new washrooms in the Gyne department was underway, while eight new bathrooms would be set up in the Orthopedic ward.

The MS added that the main operation theatre would be refurbished entirely while a new tubewell would also be set up at the hospital to meet water supply demands.

Dr Rizvi informed that the Building department, Punjab, was spending the sum of Rs 120 mln.

He said BBH had received the funds for any development after a decade for taking a keen interest in upgrading the existing health facilities across the province by the Secretary of Health Javed Ahmed Qazi.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Punjab Water (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

21 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

21 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

22 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

22 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.