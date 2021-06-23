Renovation of city begins under the supervision of DC

Muzaffargarh , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The deputy commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjed Shuaib Tareen said that according to the vision of chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar clean and green Pakistan project was running successfully.

Talking to media on Wednesday he said,the city government was directed to utilize all sources to renovate the city under the programmed of Khidmat Apki dehleez par (service at your door step). The steps were being taken to make the city clean, green and beautiful. He said that to illuminate the city modern street lights have been installed by the city government to make the city Illustrate,To reflect the cultural masterpieces of our glorious culture were seen through paintings.

The deputy commissioner said that parks were the real source of recreation for the people.Parks have been established to renovate the city. Moreover, he repeated again the statement that the culture of the region has been specially shown in the paintings. He said that the whole city was looking for an art gallery which would help to fascinate the visitors.