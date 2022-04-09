Renovation of govt dispensary starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar inauguration repair and renovation work of Government Dispensary People's Colony No.2 on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar inauguration repair and renovation work of Government Dispensary People's Colony No.2 on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rs.7.7 million was allocated for this project which would help in providing best treatment facilities to the people of this area.

He said that best health facilities was top priority of the government and for this purpose, all available resources were being utilized in a judicious manner.

Earlier, he also unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the renovation project while renowned notables of the area including Malik Faqeer Muhammad, Malik Iftikhar Ahmad, Mian Manzoor Moti, Adil Gujjar, Shah Lateef, Nadeem Butt, Mian Murtaza, Allah Rakha, Murtaza Gujjar, etc. were also present on the occasion.