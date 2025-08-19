Open Menu

Renovation Of Gurdwara Panja Sahib To Begin Soon: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Renovation of Gurdwara Panja Sahib to begin soon: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, during his visit to Gurdwara

Sri Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal, announced that renovation and restoration work of the

sacred site will begin shortly.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister, speaking on the occasion, said

that the government is making serious efforts to preserve the sanctity of all religious sites and

protect the rights of minorities.

He added that Gurdwara Panja Sahib is not only a symbol of the Sikh community but also a shared

cultural and historical heritage of the Sub-continent and its restoration is among the government’s

top priorities.

The project will include the cleaning of natural freshwater springs flowing beneath the Gurdwara premises

and the relocation of a sewage drain outside the boundary wall, ensuring improved facilities and a cleaner environment for visiting pilgrims.

Ramesh Singh Arora added that both the Prime Minister and the Punjab government had issued clear directives to safeguard minority places of worship and to provide maximum facilities to worshippers and visitors.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the minister was warmly welcomed at the Gurdwara. He also performed religious rituals during his visit.

The delegation included MPAs Mohsin Ayub Khan and Imran Ijaz, Deputy Secretary Human Rights Mian Umar Hayat, Dr Majeed Abel, Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Aqsa Imtiaz, and other dignitaries.

Recent Stories

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

4 seconds ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

2 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

2 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human s ..

As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..

13 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announce ..

Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts

20 minutes ago
UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

29 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

29 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

3 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan