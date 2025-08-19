Renovation of Gurdwara Panja Sahib to begin soon: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, during his visit to Gurdwara

Sri Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal, announced that renovation and restoration work of the

sacred site will begin shortly.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister, speaking on the occasion, said

that the government is making serious efforts to preserve the sanctity of all religious sites and

protect the rights of minorities.

He added that Gurdwara Panja Sahib is not only a symbol of the Sikh community but also a shared

cultural and historical heritage of the Sub-continent and its restoration is among the government’s

top priorities.

The project will include the cleaning of natural freshwater springs flowing beneath the Gurdwara premises

and the relocation of a sewage drain outside the boundary wall, ensuring improved facilities and a cleaner environment for visiting pilgrims.

Ramesh Singh Arora added that both the Prime Minister and the Punjab government had issued clear directives to safeguard minority places of worship and to provide maximum facilities to worshippers and visitors.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the minister was warmly welcomed at the Gurdwara. He also performed religious rituals during his visit.

The delegation included MPAs Mohsin Ayub Khan and Imran Ijaz, Deputy Secretary Human Rights Mian Umar Hayat, Dr Majeed Abel, Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Aqsa Imtiaz, and other dignitaries.