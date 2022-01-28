UrduPoint.com

Renovation Of Gwadar Footbal Staduim Completed With Cost Of Rs 163 M: GDA DG

Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani on Friday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would inaugurate Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo Footbal Staduim which has been renovated with cost of Rs 163 million

Talking to APP, he said that the beauty of the Football Stadium in Gwadar enchanted the spectators after completion of its renovation. The GDA DG said the old football stadium spread over an area of 138,000 square feet has been renovated.

Earlier, it was in dilapidated condition and there was no greenery in the stadium therefore the players used to play in the dust, he said adding that beautiful greenery has been laid in the football stadium and lights have also been installed.

A new pavilion for spectators, a separate seating area for guests, rooms for players and offices have been set up besides construction of underground water tanks, walking tracks and washrooms for spectators, the existing four walls have been made for facilities of players and spectators.

He said the parking and other places have also been improved. Mujeeb-ur-Reman said that football was very popular in Gwadar and the football fans have expressed happiness over the improvement of the stadium.

He said that we were also improving the remaining stadiums in the old population so that the youth of the city could continue their healthy activities in a better environment.

Residents of Gwadar praised the provincial government's efforts of promoting sports and expressed happiness over the improvement in the condition of the football stadium which will help to boost sports activities in the area, he concluded.

>