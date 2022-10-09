Renovation of heritage, cultural sites started in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GWADAR, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The work on renovation of heritage and cultural sites in Gwadar has been stated under the old town rehabilitation plan in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the city.

The protection and renovation of Char Padko, Taar office, Shahi Bazar, Ismailia Muhlah and Omani fort and other heritage sites were included in the project.

The quarters concerned were making all-out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion, a government official told APP.

The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 4 billion for the development of phase 1 of old town rehabilitation plan under the Gwadar development plan.

Gwadar had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities and there was a dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the port city, the source said.

The government has making all-out efforts to protect and preserve the historical civilization of the province, which would attract million of local and foreign tourists, the source said.

The rest houses and hotels should be registered and licensed for the development and promotion of the tourism in the area, he added.

