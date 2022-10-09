UrduPoint.com

Renovation Of Heritage, Cultural Sites Started In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Renovation of heritage, cultural sites started in Gwadar

GWADAR, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The work on renovation of heritage and cultural sites in Gwadar has been stated under the old town rehabilitation plan in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the city.

The protection and renovation of Char Padko, Taar office, Shahi Bazar, Ismailia Muhlah and Omani fort and other heritage sites were included in the project.

The quarters concerned were making all-out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion, a government official told APP.

The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 4 billion for the development of phase 1 of old town rehabilitation plan under the Gwadar development plan.

Gwadar had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities and there was a dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the port city, the source said.

The government has making all-out efforts to protect and preserve the historical civilization of the province, which would attract million of local and foreign tourists, the source said.

The rest houses and hotels should be registered and licensed for the development and promotion of the tourism in the area, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar Ismailia Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

11 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.