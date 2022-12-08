UrduPoint.com

Renovation Of Multan Cricket Stadium For Pak-England Test Match Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:51 AM

Renovation of Multan Cricket Stadium for Pak-England Test match completed

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed cleanliness and renovation work of Multan Cricket Stadium for the second test match between Pakistan and England cricket teams on December 9

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed cleanliness and renovation work of Multan Cricket Stadium for the second test match between Pakistan and England cricket teams on December 9.

The Multan Waste Management Company has cleaned the stadium. The MWMC workers have also washed all seats and stands of the stadium.

The MWMC officials would ensure cleanliness at the stadium every day after the game.

More Stories From Pakistan

