Renovation of roads underway: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said road construction and renovation is being carried out in Clifton and Shon circle to make them motorable so that the people miseries could be decreased.

New works would be initiated after fixing issues of current infrastructure, the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing works at Shon circle and Clifton.

He said that 25,000 square feet road is being renovated at side road of Clifton underpass and Shon Circle which would facilitate the people and traders. Road construction and renovation is being carried out as topmost priority keeping in view miseries of the people, he added.

The Administrator said that side road of Clifton was in deplorable condition and the people were facing hardships. This is the busiest roads that is why it is renovated and carpeting was done. Besides Shon Circle and adjacent roads were also reconstructed.

Ahmed directed Works Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi to carry out other related works besides construction of the roads.

The works should be carried out on urgent basis where necessary, he added.

The Administrator said that works are underway across the city for uplifting infrastructure, adding that these works would only be useful if good material is used.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is carrying out all these works from its own expenses and trying its best for betterment of the city while using its all resources.

He said that many roads were constructed and renovated in different areas including 60,000 square feet road from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Shahrah-e-Paksitan, Nazimabad, Site area, Essa Nagri, Liaquatabad no.10, Olympian Islahuddin Road and Allama Shabbir Ahmed Road. Besides road construction, street lights are also repaired.

He said that in all these works, use of standard material was ensured for long lasting results.