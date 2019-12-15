UrduPoint.com
Renovation Of Tehsil Office Building Demanded

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Renovation of tehsil office building demanded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The masses demanded the district administration to repair and renovate historic building of tehsil office Alipur.

The building is in dilapidated condition which required urgent repair and renovation.

Mian Khursheed, Chaudhry Sajid Hussain and Rashid Ali and others told APP that the building was constructed in 1928 which was an identity of Alipur city.

Similarly, the records of two tehsils, including Alipur and Jatoi, was also preserved in the building.

They demanded the Deputy Commissioner to take notice and ensure early repair and renovation of the building.

amj/atf/asm

