Renovation Of Various Roads Being Executed : Administrator

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:13 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday that speedy works for renovation of roads are being done at Mai Colochi, MT Khan, West Wharf, Mauripur and other roads of the city

These roads face heavy traffic therefore the works are initiated to renovate the roads and the road accidents could be decreased by uplifting of infrastructure, the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing the works in different areas.

He said that they are in talks with K-Electric regarding billing of street lights. "We will try to make the street lights exempted from load shedding," he added.

The Administrator said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is carrying out these works from its own resources as it is our topmost priority to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He directed to remove all sort of banners, advertisement boards and political parties' flags from Mauripur and other areas. Ahmed also directed to fix street light issues.

He directed Technical Service Director General to install diversion boards and at turning points for convenience of the people.

The Administrator also directed Parks and Horticulture Director General to plant trees seasonal trees at green belts and around the roads corners. He also passed directives for repainting of electric poles.

Ahmed said that standard material should be used for long lasting results.

"Monitoring should be conducted to keep vigilant eye on constructed roads. Concerned Chief Engineers should ensure that no negligence should be made," he added.

The Administrator said that he would keep reviewing the works in different areas and asked the concerned officials to complete the works on time.

Director General Technical Services Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Chief Engineer West Maqsood Shaikh and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

