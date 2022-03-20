UrduPoint.com

Renovation Project Of 100 Parks In Central District Going On Successfully: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Renovation project of 100 parks in Central District going on successfully: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said the beautiful Hill Park here has been neglected in the past and renovation project of 100 parks has been started in Central District which is going on successfully.

Renovation of Frere Hall, Taleemi Bagh, Sir Syed Park, Bagh e Rustam, Hill Park, Kidney Hill Park is a proof that the Parks and Horticulture Department is doing its job well," the Administrator expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating an exhibition of flowers and plants at Hill Park.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza said, "I am continuously renovating the city parks since taking charge. It is a pleasure to see the citizens enjoying these parks" The Administrator Karachi said he was playing his role in dispelling the impression that the institutions were not working.

He said the KMC had started the process of fixing all the parks for the citizens and this is the eighth big flower show in the last three months.

"I would like to pay tribute to the administration of KMC's Parks Department for carrying out all this work at no extra cost," he said and added that four major institutions of the city have collaborated under public-private partnership.

He said that in collaboration with these institutions, they are carrying out the renovation work of PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, Empress Market and Frere Hall.

Bohri Jamaat, Faizan Global Relief Foundation had also played its role in the urban forest and tree planting campaign in the city.

In response to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that he has suggested that Lyari Expressway be opened for heavy traffic. Heavy traffic passes through the roads of Karachi which often leads to traffic jams, he added.

"I would like to give the good news to the residents of Central District that work has been started on Shahra-e-Noor Jahan at a cost of Rs 1.10 billion," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in Block 14 Federal B Area, Jahangir Park is being constructed in the style of Iqbal Park Saddar.

He said that Orange Line BRTS infrastructure has been completed and 250 buses will reach Karachi by the last week of April. Out of which 240 buses are for Karachi and 10 for Larkana.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi and others also planted trees in Hill Park.

Related Topics

Karachi Job Traffic Orange Larkana Lyari Saddar Bagh April Sunday Market Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

14 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

22 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

23 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

23 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>