Renovation project of 100 parks in Central District going on successfully: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said the beautiful Hill Park here has been neglected in the past and renovation project of 100 parks has been started in Central District which is going on successfully.

Renovation of Frere Hall, Taleemi Bagh, Sir Syed Park, Bagh e Rustam, Hill Park, Kidney Hill Park is a proof that the Parks and Horticulture Department is doing its job well," the Administrator expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating an exhibition of flowers and plants at Hill Park.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza said, "I am continuously renovating the city parks since taking charge. It is a pleasure to see the citizens enjoying these parks" The Administrator Karachi said he was playing his role in dispelling the impression that the institutions were not working.

He said the KMC had started the process of fixing all the parks for the citizens and this is the eighth big flower show in the last three months.

"I would like to pay tribute to the administration of KMC's Parks Department for carrying out all this work at no extra cost," he said and added that four major institutions of the city have collaborated under public-private partnership.

He said that in collaboration with these institutions, they are carrying out the renovation work of PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, Empress Market and Frere Hall.

Bohri Jamaat, Faizan Global Relief Foundation had also played its role in the urban forest and tree planting campaign in the city.

In response to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that he has suggested that Lyari Expressway be opened for heavy traffic. Heavy traffic passes through the roads of Karachi which often leads to traffic jams, he added.

"I would like to give the good news to the residents of Central District that work has been started on Shahra-e-Noor Jahan at a cost of Rs 1.10 billion," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in Block 14 Federal B Area, Jahangir Park is being constructed in the style of Iqbal Park Saddar.

He said that Orange Line BRTS infrastructure has been completed and 250 buses will reach Karachi by the last week of April. Out of which 240 buses are for Karachi and 10 for Larkana.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi and others also planted trees in Hill Park.