Renovation work of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sikh Sabha starts in the next financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal has directed Executive Engineer of Minority Affairs Department Sindh Ashok to prepare a plan for the renovation of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sikh Sabha which is located at Adam Goht Hindu Colony near Gulshan-e-Maymar UC 38, here in the next financial year.

The minister was talking to a four-member delegation of the Sikh community led by Vice Chairman Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sikh Sabha Sardar Krishna Singh called on Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs at his office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Krishna Singh expressed his best wishes for the recovery of Hari Ram Kishori Lal and requested the Minister to renovate Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sikh Sabha at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

In the end, Sardar Krishna Singh presented gifts to the provincial minister.