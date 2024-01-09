Open Menu

Renovation Work Of Tertiary Care Hospitals Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 09:49 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Jawad Akram on Tuesday presided over a meeting held in the conference room of his office and reviewed the revamping and renovation works of tertiary care hospitals.

The hospitals include Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

Additional Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Ghulam Yasin, Chief Engineer Buildings South Punjab Tariq Mulghani, Chief Engineer Highways Najam Waheed, and other relevant officers were present.

The Secretary of Communication and Works said that this project is very important.

He said that renovation works of hospitals are being done on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. He said that construction works should be completed on time and no negligence should be tolerated on the quality of construction materials and work.

He further said that high-quality construction materials should be used in construction works. Secretary of Communication and Works Department South Punjab Jawad Akram said that the safety arrangements of the labourers working on revamping and renovation of hospitals should be ensured.

He said that relevant Executive Engineers should monitor the construction sites and submit the progress report of construction work daily.

