Renovation work to start soon in Chowk Yadgar : Commissioner Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday said that work on renovation and beautification of Chowk Yadgar and adjacent areas would be started soon to restore it's historical look.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has specially instructed to restore historic structures and market of inner cityunder the Peshawar uplift Program.

He said,"Practical steps are being taken to renovate and restore the grandeur of the historical markets of the inner city especially from Qissa Khawani to Kabli Gate, Qissa Khawani to Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar to Chowk Yadgar and the old city wall around Lady Reading Hospital.

" He said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan the uplift programme of Peshawar city was initiated.

He directed removal of all electricity and telephone poles, wires and pipes and laying all the wire and connection underground. He directed the concerned institutions to take traders on board about the measures and restoration of the city in its traditional style.

The Commissioner also directed to resolve traffic issues and entry of vehicle in these markets.