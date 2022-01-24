Renowned academician Dr Zafar Iqbal eulogized

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Speakers in a condolence reference of Bahauddin Ex Head of English Department, Dr Zafar Iqbal paid glowing tribute to educationist and said that the deceased was an accomplished human being.

They informed that Dr Zafar was a superb teacher and a kind-hearted soul who was a problem solver, supportive and caring personality.

They reminisced his services for establishing a full-fledged depth of English besides his contribution as teacher to the varsity.

Acclaimed academician, Dr Mobina Talat, recalled a number of cherished memories of Dr Zafar Iqbal adding that he used to command much respect to females and took extra care of his students.

She informed that news of former HOD English was much shocking for her and added that the deceased had teary eyes on the day when the deptt bid farewell to him.

BZU Chairman English Deptt, Dr Naved Chaudhary informed that the deceased used to treat his students as friends adding that he was a composed personality.

He paid homage to Dr Zafar Iqbal as former chairman of deptt saying he would always be missed sorely.

Dr Shazrash Salam shed light on multi-divisional personality of Dr Zafar Iqbal.

She said he was a mentor, a guiding star and a excellent teachers.

Yasmeen Zafar, daughter of Dr Zafar Iqbal recalled that he used to take her alongwith him everywhere and considered her as son.

She stated that he was an unprecedented father and her mantor who always guided her on every step.

Fatim Zafar Baig, Dr Adnan Tahir, Prof Mansoor Sibtain, Prof Shafiq, Yasmeen Zafar, Dr Zahoor Husain and others also spoke.