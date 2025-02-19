Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The death anniversary of renowned film actor Agha Talish was observed on Wednesday.

He was born in Ludhiana in 1926 and performed in over 450 films. His role in the film "Shaheed" triggered his popularity to its zenith in 1962.

His roles as Nawab in 'Umrao Jan Ada' and 'Zeenat' were all-time best roles in social films.

His other popular films include 'Saat Lakh', 'Ye Aman', 'Jheel Kinaaray', 'Mela', 'Aulad', 'Farangi', 'Baghawat' and 'Qaidi'.

He was also decorated with the Pride of Performance award.

Agha Talish died on February 19, 1998, in Lahore.