Open Menu

Renowned Actor Aslam Pervaiz Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Renowned actor Aslam Pervaiz remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The renowned film artist Aslam Pervaiz was remembered on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

He was born in Lahore on February 12, 1932,he started his film career in film producer Anwar Kamal Pasha's film Qatil (1955) as a side hero. Thereafter he played the leading role in the Punjabi language film Patay Khan opposite Noor Jehan.

In the film Koel (1959), Aslam Pervaiz performed a leading role opposite film actresses Noor Jehan and Neelo.

He played the villain in movies like Saheli (1960), Insaan aur Admi (1970), Tehzeeb (1971) and Baharo Phool Barsao (1972).

His other hit films included 'Chhu Manter, Sheikh Chilli, Meti Diyan Murtaan, Shikwa and Daman.

Posthumously in 2018, he was conferred the Pride of Performance Award by the president of Pakistan for his services for for the film industry.

He died on November 21, 1984, in Lahore following a fatal accident which also claimed the life of another actor Iqbal Hassan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Accident Film And Movies Died Daman Noor Jehan Neelo February November 2018 Industry

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

13 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

13 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

13 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

13 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan