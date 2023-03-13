UrduPoint.com

Renowned Actor, Director Kaifee Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Famous film actor and director Kaifee was remembered on the occasion of birth and death anniversaries which incidentally fall on the same day.

Kifayat Hussain Bhatti, known by his film name Kaifee, was born on March 13, 1943, in Gujrat.

He was the younger brother of the legendary Punjabi singer and actor, Inayat Hussain Bhatti. Both brothers worked together to make some highly successful films in Pakistan.

His first film as an independent film director was 'Muonh Zor' (1966), which was a silver jubilee hit film, while his second film 'Chann Makhna' (1968) became a super hit golden jubilee film.

In the same year, he introduced himself as a film hero in 'Sajjan Pyara' (1968).

His third film was 'Jind Jan' (1969). 'Ishq Deevana' (1971) was another golden jubilee film and his film 'Zulm Da Badla' (1972) celebrated the diamond jubilee.

Raju Rocket, Jagga Gujjar, Ultimatom Roti Kapra Aur Insan, Erada, Challenge Bikray Moti, Mele Ga Zulam Da Badla were some of his major hit films.

Kaifee directed 35 films and acted in almost 100 films. Only two of his films as director were in urdu language, 'Bikhray Moti' (1975) and 'Roti, Kapra aur Insaan' (1977). His last film as director was 'Maidan' in 2004.

Kaifee was married to film actress Ghazala in the 1970s, and later to actress Chakori. His sons Hasan Ali Kaifee and Asad Ali Kaifee both are in showbiz. Kaifee died on his birthday on March 13, 2009 at the age of 66.

