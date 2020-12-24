Renowned actor Moin Akhter remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan television's renowned actor, director, producer, singer, writer and comedian 'Moin Akhtar' was remembred on his 70th birth anniversary today (Dec 24) to paid glowing tribute to Rosy actor in a variety of ways.

He was born on December 24, 1950, the legendary actor joined the entertainment world while he was still in his teens in 1966. His parody of famous film actor Muhammad Ali at an award show is considered the event where he grabbed the attention of a large audience.

Moin Akhtar was a Pakistani stage actor who later joined the television and film industry and enchanted millions of Pakistani and international viewers with his humorist style, comedy and impersonations of famous and ordinary people.

He was also gifted with a thick and charming voice which also led him to being a host and singer.

He had a way with words and combined with his vast experience he was also able to write, direct and producer numerous shows which rose to fame in era of Radio Pakistan along with his co-actors Anwer Maqsood and Bushra Ansari, ptv news channel reported.

Moin Akhtar not only spoke fluent English and urdu, but was also well versed in Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memoni, Pashto and Gujrati.

Moin Akhtar suffered from heart diseases for a very long time. So much so that he had multiple bypass operations which increased his life span. After battling his diseases vigorously, Moin Akhtar in year 2011 in Karachi after suffering from a heart attack. He was 61 years old when he passed away.

The versatile actor was conferred with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan for his services to the showbiz industry.