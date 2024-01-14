Renowned Actor Shaukat Zaidi Passed Away
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A renowned Pakistani actor Shaukat Zaidi, was passed away at the age of 72 in Lahore on Saturday night after a prolonged illness.
According to private news channel, Zaidi was receiving the kidney treatment from private hospital in Lahore.
Apart from his prolific acting career, he also remained associated with the field of journalism from 1970 to 1998.
Even though, he went on to play a number of dramas, his talent in Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain and Wafa Ka Mausam was remarkable.
