Renowned actor Syed Kamal remembered on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Renowned actor and director of Pakistani film industry Syed Kamal was remembered for recognizing his lifetime services and contribution towards film industry on his 13th death anniversary to pay homages.

He was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and British India on April 27, 1937, Kamal grew to prominence in the '60s and ruled over Pakistan's film industry till 70s.

He also performed in various television plays.

He was called 'Raj Kapoor of Pakistan' because of his striking resemblance to the top Indian actor, electronic channels reported.

Kamal acted in many memorable films, including Tauba, Thandi Sarak, Sawera, Apna Paraya, Road to Swat, Insan Aur Gadha, Behen Bhai, Jut Kuriyan Tau Darda, Aisa Bhi Hota Hai and Ashiana.

He also directed a number of films, including 'Shehnai', 'Yahan Say Wahan Tak', 'Doosri Maan', 'Meray Bacchay Meri Aankhein', 'Dard-i-Dil' and 'Aaliya'.

Syed Kamal died on October 1, 2009, at the age of 72, due to cardiac arrest.