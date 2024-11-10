Renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan Jamali was observed on Sunday.

He started a business of music instruments at Nawab Shah but later became popular in playing locally made music instrument Alghoza.

Ustad Misri Khan Jamali earned fame by playing Alghoza at national and international level.

In recognition of his services, he was also awarded pride of performance by government of Pakistan in 1979.

Misri Khan Jamali died on November 10, 1980 and was buried in Nawab Shah.