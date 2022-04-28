Renowned and acclaimed martial artist Muhammad Rashid to train SSU commandos

Prominent Pakistani martial artist Muhmmad Rasheed Naseem met with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division, Sindh, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and extended his volunteer support to train different martial art techniques to the Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Prominent Pakistani martial artist Muhmmad Rasheed Naseem met with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division, Sindh, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and extended his volunteer support to train different martial art techniques to the Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos.

Muhammad Rashid holds 77 individual Guinness World Records till date in martial arts, prominently in the categories of punches, kicks, breaking, nunchaku and stick, said a SSU news release on Thursday.

DIGP, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed applauded Muhammad Rashid for rendering his services for SSU commandos, voluntarily, and said his services would play a positive role in encouraging police personnel and SSU commandos to showcase their talents at all forms.

The DIGP added that SSU has always remained promoter of sports, as in the past many SSU Commandos won competition and acquired medals at national and international levels.

Muhammad Rashid expressing his views, extended his gratitude to the DIGP Security for acknowledging his accomplishments and talent, and said he will try his level best to train commandos and make them able to represent the country at international level.

Later, DIGP Dr. Maqsood Ahmed had also presented souvenir to Muhammad Rashid Naseem.