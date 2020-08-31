Renowned Artist Ayub Khosa calls on Mir Ziullah Langove

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's renowned artist Ayub Khosa called on Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziullah Langove on Monday. They discussed flood situation of Balochistan and Sindh due to monsoon rains.

Ayub Khosa expressed his wishes that he would set up a relief camp for people of Balochistan and Sindh who had been affected in flood of rain in the area.

On which, Mir Ziaullah Langove assured him for fully cooperation in this regard adding we should help people in difficult times who were affected from flood.

Ayub Khosa said people of Karachi had helped people of Balochistan in critical situation while some district of Balochistan including Bolan, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad and Lasbela were affected from flood due to recently rain of monsoon despite we would not leave people of Sindh alone and they would be facilitated in hard time.

"A relief camp will be established soon which can be participated by Balohcistan's artists and rich people for taking part to provide relief to affected people during rain', he said.

On the occasion, Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah also appreciated efforts of Ayub Khosa for helping of affected people and assured him for fully cooperation in this context in the area.

He also urged the philanthropist to cooperate with provincial government in relief activities in order to formulate a better society adding that Balochistan government was helping flood affected people in the areas.

He said in this regard, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant departments had been activated to ensure provision of relief to public in the area.