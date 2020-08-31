UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Artist Ayub Khosa Calls On Mir Ziullah Langove

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Renowned Artist Ayub Khosa calls on Mir Ziullah Langove

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's renowned artist Ayub Khosa called on Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziullah Langove on Monday. They discussed flood situation of Balochistan and Sindh due to monsoon rains.

Ayub Khosa expressed his wishes that he would set up a relief camp for people of Balochistan and Sindh who had been affected in flood of rain in the area.

On which, Mir Ziaullah Langove assured him for fully cooperation in this regard adding we should help people in difficult times who were affected from flood.

Ayub Khosa said people of Karachi had helped people of Balochistan in critical situation while some district of Balochistan including Bolan, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad and Lasbela were affected from flood due to recently rain of monsoon despite we would not leave people of Sindh alone and they would be facilitated in hard time.

"A relief camp will be established soon which can be participated by Balohcistan's artists and rich people for taking part to provide relief to affected people during rain', he said.

On the occasion, Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah also appreciated efforts of Ayub Khosa for helping of affected people and assured him for fully cooperation in this context in the area.

He also urged the philanthropist to cooperate with provincial government in relief activities in order to formulate a better society adding that Balochistan government was helping flood affected people in the areas.

He said in this regard, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant departments had been activated to ensure provision of relief to public in the area.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Flood Bolan Lasbela Nasirabad From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

27 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

27 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

57 minutes ago

Lakes Help Protect Oceans From Climate Change by H ..

4 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs $8300mln during last month: Azam ..

4 minutes ago

PSX , PSBA pledge strong partnership for capital m ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.