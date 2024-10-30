Renowned Artist Donates Painting To PNCA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A renowned artist, Tabinda Chenoy has generously donated a significant painting from her art collection to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
A significant painting from her latest collection has been added to the PNCA Gallery, enhancing the institution's growing repertoire of contemporary artwork. Alongside this contribution, Tabinda Chenoy has also donated a beautifully crafted book of her paintings titled “Between Dreams and Reality, which is now available at the PNCA library for art enthusiasts, students, and scholars.
“PNCA is deeply grateful to Tabinda Chenoy for her invaluable contribution.
Her painting will undoubtedly inspire visitors, while the book will serve as an educational resource for future generations,” said Dr. Bilal Karim, Director PRR, PNCA.
"This donation reflects our shared vision of fostering a vibrant art culture and preserving it for the future."
Mr. Hassan Raza, Member board of Governers PNCA, Ex. Federal Minister Mr. Jamal Shah, Engr. Muhammad Arif, Deputy Director PDC PNCA and Mr. Kashif, Advisor to the Minister National Heritage and Culture were also present at the occasion.
Dr. Bilal Karim thanked Tabinda Chenoy for her generous donation of her painting and book to PNCA.
Recent Stories
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish Consulate celebrates 101st Republic Day anniversary3 minutes ago
-
UET VC chairs 124th ASRB meeting13 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates directed to ensure presence in markets13 minutes ago
-
Third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign from Nov 7; Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of police torture incident22 minutes ago
-
Transforming Tradition: Peshawar's Ghandhara museum embraces digital media for preservation22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attempt to burn young man23 minutes ago
-
International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University32 minutes ago
-
KPRA launches monitoring, enforcement drive in wedding halls, restaurants32 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner oversees ongoing polio vaccination campaign32 minutes ago
-
Police review security for polio campaign33 minutes ago