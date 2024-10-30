Open Menu

Renowned Artist Donates Painting To PNCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A renowned artist, Tabinda Chenoy has generously donated a significant painting from her art collection to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

A significant painting from her latest collection has been added to the PNCA Gallery, enhancing the institution's growing repertoire of contemporary artwork. Alongside this contribution, Tabinda Chenoy has also donated a beautifully crafted book of her paintings titled “Between Dreams and Reality, which is now available at the PNCA library for art enthusiasts, students, and scholars.

“PNCA is deeply grateful to Tabinda Chenoy for her invaluable contribution.

Her painting will undoubtedly inspire visitors, while the book will serve as an educational resource for future generations,” said Dr. Bilal Karim, Director PRR, PNCA.

"This donation reflects our shared vision of fostering a vibrant art culture and preserving it for the future."

Mr. Hassan Raza, Member board of Governers PNCA, Ex. Federal Minister Mr. Jamal Shah, Engr. Muhammad Arif, Deputy Director PDC PNCA and Mr. Kashif, Advisor to the Minister National Heritage and Culture were also present at the occasion.

Dr. Bilal Karim thanked Tabinda Chenoy for her generous donation of her painting and book to PNCA.

