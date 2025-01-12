Open Menu

Renowned Artist Inayat Bhatti Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Renowned artist Inayat Bhatti remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The 96th birth anniversary of the singer, actor, producer, director, scriptwriter, columnist and protagonist of the development of the Punjabi language and literature Inayat Hussain Bhatti was observed on Sunday.

Born on January 12, 1928 in Gujrat Bhatti, Bhatti moved to Lahore to pursue further studies.

After some time he started singing for Radio Pakistan and subsequently, entered the film industry as a playback singer in 1949 through the Punjabi hit ‘Pheray’.

He was a multi-talented distinguished singer, actor, director author, social leader and columnist. He has been interested in Sufi poetry since he was a child.

Inayat sang for nearly 500 films, in both urdu and Punjabi. His impressive discography includes 2,500 songs. In 1997, he suffered an attack of paralysis, which impaired his speech and kept him bedridden for most of the time thereafter. He died on May 31, 1999.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Film And Movies Died Gujrat January May Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

32 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

32 minutes ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

1 hour ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

4 hours ago
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead globa ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy

11 hours ago
 India to ease work permits for foreigners investin ..

India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries

12 hours ago
 American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met ..

American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..

12 hours ago
 Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

13 hours ago
 Zack King: Success in content creation magical jou ..

Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan