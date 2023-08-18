Renowned Artist Jamal Shah assumes charge as Interim Federal Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned artist, film producer and director, Jamal Shah on Friday morning assumed charge as Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

After assuming the responsibilities as the interim minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah held a meeting with Secretary Fareena Mazhar and other officers of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

The minister was given an introductory briefing by the Federal Secretary and apprised him of the working mechanism of the Heritage and Culture Division.

While addressing the officers, the minister said that he would work for the betterment and development of the culture and artist community in the country.

He said he has accepted this portfolio as a challenge and would make all-out efforts to dispose of his duties with dedication and devotion.