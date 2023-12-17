Open Menu

Renowned Artist Pashi Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Renowned artist Pashi passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Renowned artist, drama actor, wrestler, and journalist Sohail Ahmad Pashi has passed away at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH).

He suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to the ICU ward of BVH. Earlier, he was suffering from hypertension and kidney diseases. He was all-rounder in several fields of life.

He performed as an artist, drama actor, local wrestler, civil society leader, and journalist.

He remained a member of the administrative body of the Bahawalpur Press Club (registered).

Journalists, civil society leaders, and a large number of people expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of Pashi. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Civil Society Victoria Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

11 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

11 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

11 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

11 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

11 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan