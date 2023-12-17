Renowned artist Pashi passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Renowned artist, drama actor, wrestler, and journalist Sohail Ahmad Pashi has passed away at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH).

He suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to the ICU ward of BVH. Earlier, he was suffering from hypertension and kidney diseases. He was all-rounder in several fields of life.

He performed as an artist, drama actor, local wrestler, civil society leader, and journalist.

He remained a member of the administrative body of the Bahawalpur Press Club (registered).

Journalists, civil society leaders, and a large number of people expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of Pashi. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.