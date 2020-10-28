UrduPoint.com
Renowned Author Zarina Alam Khan's Book Launching Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

A book launching ceremony of "Suno Pyare Beta" by famous author Zarina Khan was held here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A book launching ceremony of "Suno Pyare Beta" by famous author Zarina Khan was held here on Wednesday.

Author Zarina Alam said that her book reflects the culture and civilized background of society and relation between Parent and Child.� ����������������������������������������������������������������� She said Parent-Child Relationship is one that nurtures the physical, emotional and social development of the child.������������ She said that this relationship lays the foundation for the child's personality, life choices and overall behavior.����������������������������������������� Well known writer Kishwar Naheed said that Book magnificently reflects a relation of Parent and child adding that it narrates strengthening of parent-child relationships requires work and effort.

She said that parenting is a tough job, but by maintaining a close relationship and open communication with your children, parents can stay connected to them during all stages of life.

She said that Zarina Alam beautifically describe a strong parent-child connectivity which actually makes parenting easier since children who feel more connected to their parents are more inclined to want to listen and help.

Appreciating the author, Kishwar Naheed said that "we should appreciate her for his writing particularly his services for urdu literature adding that such book should be part of curriculum".

She appreciated the author for penning his autobiography and said that the volume was a new addition to his contributions to literature.

