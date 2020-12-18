Renowned boxer Muhammad Waseem meets Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Internationally renowned Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on Friday met Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

During the meeting, Dr Firdous expressed good wishes for the boxing fight of Muhammad Waseem to be held on December 19 in Lahore.

She said that Muhammad Waseem had earned fame for Pakistan and made Pakistanis proud at international level.

Coaches of Muhammad Waseem Danny, Martin and Dominic were also present.