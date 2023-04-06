Close
Renowned Broadcaster Emphasize Stopping Social Divergence Through Media Use

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Renowned broadcaster emphasize stopping social divergence through media use

Renowned broadcaster, author, columnist, novelist and academician Professor Dr. Mahmood Mughal has said that media should be used to stop societal polarization and that a code of conduct and journalism ethics should be followed for the success of national media

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Renowned broadcaster, author, columnist, novelist and academician Professor Dr. Mahmood Mughal has said that media should be used to stop societal polarization and that a code of conduct and journalism ethics should be followed for the success of national media.

He said that the digital age was a reality these days, but the relationship between journalism and society was deteriorating.

This he said while delivering his lecture on journalism organized on Thursday by the Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh Jamshoro in continuation of the department's founder chairman Dr Khan Muhammad Panhwar Lecture Series.

Dr Mahmood Mughal shared his personal experiences and challenges posed in the media industry with the students of media and communication studies and apprised the students of the golden rules of success in media organizations and motivated them to work hard in life.

He advised them to do their homework before taking any assignment adding that they must note down everything on a daily basis in their diaries.

The broadcaster said, "A long journey normally starts with a single step; therefore, a journalist should never be afraid of taking initiative". The students who desired success in the media industry should increase their chances of gaining media experience by building a digital portfolio, making a show-reel, starting a blog, branching out as a podcast host or creating videos as a V-Logger on YouTube or even on TikTok, he said.

The lecture was attended by a large number of students and faculty members of the Department of Media and Communication Studies including Dr Basir Memon, Dr. Abdul Razaq Chhachhar, Prof. Muhammad Siddique Soomro,Dr Rashid Ali Khuhro and Dr Farmeen Nizamani.

