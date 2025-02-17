Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits calligraphy exhibition at PNCA

On the directions of the Director General (DG) of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, renowned calligrapher and artist Nasir Seemab has visited the calligraphy exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) On the directions of the Director General (DG) of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, renowned calligrapher and artist Nasir Seemab has visited the calligraphy exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition showcased exquisite art-works by calligraphers who were trained in the NLPD’s calligraphy classes, said a press release on Monday.

These classes are part of NLPD’s continuous efforts to preserve and promote the rich tradition of calligraphy, an art form deeply rooted in Islamic history.

During his visit, Nasir Seemab, who has earned international recognition for his artistic mastery, engaged with the participants, particularly encouraging the children and women who showcased their calligraphy works.

“Calligraphy provides mental training.

Individuals with a refined taste for fine arts often excel in their respective fields,” he remarked.

Nasir Seemab further emphasised the inseparable bond between the urdu language and calligraphy, highlighting how this connection nurtures an appreciation and passion for Urdu literature among the youth.

"NLPD, under the leadership of Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, remains committed to the promotion and development of Urdu language, literature, culture, and fine arts," he acknowledged.This exhibition was a testament to their dedication to fostering artistic expression and cultural heritage.

The event drew art enthusiasts, educators, and families who admired the creativity and skill displayed by the emerging calligraphers, making it a memorable celebration of cultural and artistic heritage.