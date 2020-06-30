Renowned calligrapher, painter Sadequain remembered

Renowned calligrapgraher, painter and poet Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, commonly known as Sadequain on Tuesday was remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Renowned calligrapgraher, painter and poet Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, commonly known as Sadequain on Tuesday was remembered on his birth anniversary.

Born on June 30, 1923 in Amroha in a family of calligraphers, he is considered as one of the finest painters and calligraphers Pakistan has ever produced.

He was also a poet who wrote hundreds of ruba'iyat in the style of Omar Khayyam and Sarmad Kashani.

With his heavy profile of drawing over three thousands paintings, Sadequain was conferred on Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz at national level besides honored with the world's highest and most prestigious art award in Paris.

His unique style of Islamic calligraphy was acknowledged the world over.

He was also granted with title 'Pakasu of the East' for his magical line works, particularly in calligraphic art.

Sadequain died on February 10, 1987 at the age of 57 in Karachi.

On August 14, 2006, Pakistan Post issued a Rs 40 sheetlet to posthumously honour 10 Pakistani Painters including Sadequain.