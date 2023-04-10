Renowned Canadian coffeehouse to invest in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :International coffeehouse and fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons has decided to invest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to the efforts of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Dr Irfan Ashraf, spokesperson for Prime Minister AJK, the famous Canadian food chain Tim Hortons would set up its outlets in the tourist spots of Azad Kashmir.

The investment by an internationally renowned food chain in Azad Kashmir would not only boost tourism but would also play a key role in eradicating unemployment in the region.

"Promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir and the provision of facilities at tourist places according to international standards is the first priority of PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas," Dr Irfan stressed.

After Tim Hortons, other global food chains would also consider investing in the tourist destinations of Azad Kashmir, he said.