Renowned Classical Singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The 18th death anniversary of legendary classical singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan observed on Tuesday

He was born on September 25, 1955 in the renowned Patiala Gharana of musicians, in Lahore.

Being the son of vocalist Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, he started learning classical music early, recording first song at the age of 10.

He began his career with 'Thumri' and then went on to record some of his popular Punjabi numbers and ghazals, including Umra Lagian, Zara Zara, Kal Chaudhvin ki Raat, and Ghar Wapas Jab Aao Gey, a famous ghazal written by eminent journalist and poet Ayoub Gohar.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan was known for his melodious renditions of ghazals such as Umran Langiyan and Ghar Wapas Jab Aaoge. His legacy continues to inspire young musicians.

He passed away at the age of 52 on April 8, 2007, in London due to cardiac arrest.

