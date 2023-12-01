Renowned classical singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Renowned classical singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman passed away in Lahore on Friday.

He was born on April 21, 1940.

He was a student of Ustad Chotay Ghulam Ali Khan and Bao Faiz.

Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman authored fourteen books to highlight different genres of classical music.

In 2006, the government of Pakistan awarded him pride of performance in recognition of his meritorious services rendered in the field of classical music.

Civil society members, people from the showbiz industry, and other public figures have expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman.

They said that the services of Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman in the field of music will be remembered.