Open Menu

Renowned Classical Singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Renowned classical singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Renowned classical singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman passed away in Lahore on Friday.

He was born on April 21, 1940.

He was a student of Ustad Chotay Ghulam Ali Khan and Bao Faiz.

Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman authored fourteen books to highlight different genres of classical music.

In 2006, the government of Pakistan awarded him pride of performance in recognition of his meritorious services rendered in the field of classical music.

Civil society members, people from the showbiz industry, and other public figures have expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman.

They said that the services of Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman in the field of music will be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Music Showbiz Student Ghulam Ali April From Government Industry Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

4 minutes ago
 Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

7 minutes ago
 No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sideli ..

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

21 minutes ago
 Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt a ..

Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt appointed as consultants to chi ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

36 minutes ago
 Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

5 hours ago
Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

17 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

17 hours ago
 Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan