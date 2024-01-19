Renowned columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered on sixth death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The sixth death anniversary of Munnu Bhai, the acclaimed columnist, poet and playwright, whose influence in the realms of literature and journalism remains unforgettable was observed on Friday.

Born as Munir Ahmed Qureshi in 1933 in Abbottabad, Munnu Bhai was a distinguished alumnus of Gordon College, Rawalpindi.

His journey in the world of letters began early in life, fueled by a deep-seated passion for poetry. Over the years, this passion transformed into an enduring flame that illuminated his prolific career.

In 1982, Munnu Bhai penned the widely acclaimed drama 'Sona Chandi' for ptv, capturing the hearts of audiences across Pakistan. Notable dramas like 'Dasht' and 'Ashiana' further solidified his position as a master storyteller. Beyond the world of television, Munnu Bhai authored thousands of columns that reflected his insightful perspectives on various issues.

Among his celebrated literary works are 'Mohabbat Ki Ek Sau Nazmein,' 'Jangal Udaas Hai,' and 'Insani Manzar Nama,' showcasing the depth and diversity of his creative genius.

Munnu Bhai's impact extended beyond the realms of arts and literature. In his commitment to social causes, he founded the 'Sundas Foundation,' an organization dedicated to supporting children suffering from thalassemia. Serving as the chairman, he left an indelible mark on the lives of those in need.

His exemplary contributions to journalism and literature were duly recognized when he was honored with the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services.

Munnu Bhai departed from this world on January 19, 2018, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and resonate. His final resting place is in Lahore, where he rests in eternal peace.