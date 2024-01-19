Renowned Columnist, Playwright Munnu Bhai Remembered On Sixth Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The sixth death anniversary of Munnu Bhai, the acclaimed columnist, poet and playwright, whose influence in the realms of literature and journalism remains unforgettable was observed on Friday.
Born as Munir Ahmed Qureshi in 1933 in Abbottabad, Munnu Bhai was a distinguished alumnus of Gordon College, Rawalpindi.
His journey in the world of letters began early in life, fueled by a deep-seated passion for poetry. Over the years, this passion transformed into an enduring flame that illuminated his prolific career.
In 1982, Munnu Bhai penned the widely acclaimed drama 'Sona Chandi' for ptv, capturing the hearts of audiences across Pakistan. Notable dramas like 'Dasht' and 'Ashiana' further solidified his position as a master storyteller. Beyond the world of television, Munnu Bhai authored thousands of columns that reflected his insightful perspectives on various issues.
Among his celebrated literary works are 'Mohabbat Ki Ek Sau Nazmein,' 'Jangal Udaas Hai,' and 'Insani Manzar Nama,' showcasing the depth and diversity of his creative genius.
Munnu Bhai's impact extended beyond the realms of arts and literature. In his commitment to social causes, he founded the 'Sundas Foundation,' an organization dedicated to supporting children suffering from thalassemia. Serving as the chairman, he left an indelible mark on the lives of those in need.
His exemplary contributions to journalism and literature were duly recognized when he was honored with the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services.
Munnu Bhai departed from this world on January 19, 2018, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and resonate. His final resting place is in Lahore, where he rests in eternal peace.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA launches operation against illegal housing scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’8 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara conducts orderly room to resolve the police force issues8 minutes ago
-
Remembering singer Mehnaz Begum on her death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
BISE to announce result of oriental Languages on Jan 1918 minutes ago
-
Motorway sections temporarily closed due to dense fog18 minutes ago
-
42 best performing cops rewarded with cash prizes, certificates28 minutes ago
-
Chairman MTI’s BoG vows to ensure modern treatment facilities for patients in Dera38 minutes ago
-
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions39 minutes ago
-
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitment to Pakistan47 minutes ago
-
37 investigators get over Rs 2m as investigations expenses48 minutes ago
-
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial51 minutes ago
-
Departments to actively check bonded labour, child trafficking58 minutes ago