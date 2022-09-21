Renowned comedian Albela remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned film, stage and television actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 83rd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Albela was born in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh district on September 21, 1940. He came to Lahore at a very young age to become an actor.

Albela had a long film career as comedian but he could not achieve great success on the silver screen. His biggest contribution was in the field of theatre. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He is recognised as one of the actors who transformed theatre, evolving the present commercial theatre.

His first film was 'Rishtay' released in 1963, while his major films include 'Wardatia', 'Badnam', 'Yaar Maar', 'Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali', 'Allah Ditta', 'Siren', 'International Luttairey,' 'Majhoo', 'Abdullah The Great', 'Hero' and 'Khandan'.

He also performed in numerous television plays in his 50-years-long career. Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.