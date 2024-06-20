Open Menu

Renowned Composer ‘Khawaja Pervez’ Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Prominent composer and film lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz was remembered on his 13th death anniversary as the nation, through various media platforms, paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services to the film industry.

He was born at Amritsar in 1932. His real name was Ghulam Mohayudin.

Parvaiz was indeed the saving grace of an industry that fell too hard and too fast after its patrons left forever.

Songs penned by Parvaiz were brought to life by notable singers including Madam Noor Jahan, Ahmed Rushdi, Mehdi Hassan, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nayyara Noor, Runa Laila, Masood Rana, Naheed Akhtar, and Mala, among others, a private news channels reported.

The late icon has over 8,000 songs to his credit, among which are popular tracks including Sonay Di Taveetri, Sun Ve Balori, Pyar Bharay Dou Sharmeelay Nain, Tumhi Ho Mehboob Meray, and Mahi Away Ga Mei Phullan Naal Dharti Sajawan GI.

He also composed the verses for some of the songs featured in Nusrat’s debut album, such as Sanu Ik Pal and Kissay Da Yaar.

The impact of these songs on the industry is such that even the younger generation is aware of these hits.

