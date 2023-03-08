Renowned dermatologist brutally murdered by driver

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A famous skin specialist of Hyderabad, Dr Dharam Dev Rathi was brutally murdered by his personal driver inside his home on Tuesday night.

According to SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the driver killed Dr Rathi by slitting his throat with a knife.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Dr Giyan Chand IEssarani, taking notice of the brutal murder, sought a report from SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed and asked him for immediate arrest of the accused.

The SSP told the minister that Dr Rathi had an altercation with the driver on way to home and on reaching there, the accused took a knife from the kitchen and killed the doctor.

After the incident, the driver fled the scene with the doctor's car while the police cordoned off the area and started operation to arrest the accused, he added.

SSP Amjad assured that the suspect would be arrested soon and brought to justice.