UrduPoint.com

Renowned Educationist, Politician Hunaid Lakhani Passes Away In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Renowned educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday from dengue fever at a hospital in Karachi, said a report.

He was the founder and chancellor of Iqra University.

Lakhani was being treated for dengue virus at a hospital in Karachi but was unable to recover, his family sources confirmed.

Following news of Lakhani's untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan's president expressed condolences.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dengue Family From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

43 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

4 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.