Renowned educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday from dengue fever at a hospital in Karachi, said a report.

He was the founder and chancellor of Iqra University.

Lakhani was being treated for dengue virus at a hospital in Karachi but was unable to recover, his family sources confirmed.

Following news of Lakhani's untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan's president expressed condolences.