Renowned Environmentalist Call For Tree Plantation Drive Nationwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Renowned environmentalist and social activist Shahida Kausar Farooq has called for a nationwide tree plantation drive, emphasizing it as a vital step towards environmental sustainability in response to the growing deforestation crisis that has severely impacting the environment.

In the Eid-ul-Fitr message on Friday, she emphasized the importance of afforestation in mitigating climate change, improving air quality, and restoring ecological balance, said a press release.

She also focused on the importance of planting native, drought-resistant trees, particularly in urban areas, to combat rising temperatures and environmental degradation.

She highlighted the country’s depleting water reserves and focused to enhance water conservation efforts like rainwater harvesting at the household level using rooftop storage systems, urban water management through recharge wells and permeable pavements and construction of small-scale reservoirs and check dams in drought-prone rural areas. She also urged every citizen to plant as many trees as they can this Eid and take responsibility for nurturing them.

