Renowned federal secretary, Riyaz H Bokhari, dies at 98

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Former Auditor General of Pakistan and renowned former Federal Secretary, Riyaz H Bokhari, passed away in Lahore at the age of 98 recently.

Riyaz Bokhari enjoyed a distinguished career as a bureaucrat spanning nearly four decades. In addition to serving as the Auditor General of Pakistan, he held various significant roles within the Federal Government, including Secretary Industries, Secretary Defence Production, Chairman of the National Fertilizer Corporation of Pakistan, Chairman of Pakistan Railways, and Member of the Finance Railway board.

The funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) for him will take place Tuesday, on October 31, 2023, at 4 pm, following the Asar Prayers, at T Block Mosque in Phase 2 of DHA, Lahore.

The Qul ceremony will be conducted at the halls of Defence J Club, Phase 1, DHA, Lahore, on November 2nd, starting at 4 pm, followed by a Dua session at 5 pm.

He was the parent of Professor Shahid H Bokhari, Rubina Bokhari, and Sohail Bokhari.