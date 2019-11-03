Renowned female folk music singer Reshma remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The sixth death anniversary of renowned female folk singer Reshma also known as Bulbule Sehra was celebrated nationwide and across the globe with paying rich tributes to her folk singing talent by all tv and Radio channels on Sunday.

She was born in Rajasthan, India IN 1947; belonged to a nomadic Banjara household . Her family migrated to Pakistan when she was a month old and settled in Karachi.

Small wonder, then, that Reshma's unconventionally husky voice won admirers on both sides of the international border.

She was best known for her distinctive rendition of Punjabi folk songs.

For her fans, she was the "Nightingale of the Desert".

Despite her fame, Reshma was modest. She dressed conservatively in a salwar kameez and was rarely seen without dupatta covering her head. And her mehfils (public performances) were devoid of histrionics.

Reshma's talent was discovered in the 1960's by a former Radio Pakistan producer, who heard her singing at the shrine of a Sufi saint. The young girl, used to singing in the open, was petrified when she saw a recording studio for the first time.

Reshma made a successful debut on radio, and her rendition of "Dama Dam Mast Qalandar" a traditional song praising a sufi mystic in spiritual ecstasy was her first hit.

Perhaps her most famous song is "Lambi Judaai"' (A Long Separation), which Reshma sang for her Bollywood debut in 1983.

She was highly dynamic and versatile singer, who enthralled the world with her powerful singing. Her singing style in Punjabi was full-throated and unabashedly mesmerizing.

Reshma was awarded several national awards; she held prestigious awards including Sitara-i-Imtiaz for her services to the field of folk singing and her powerful singing style given by the President of Pakistan.

Reshma was diagnosed with throat cancer in the 1980s and she died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore after suffering from throat cancer for several years.

Her death at the age of 66 was a fresh blow to the arts in Pakistan, coming a year after ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan's death.