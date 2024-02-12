Renowned Film Actor Aslam Parvez Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Renowned film actor Aslam Parvez was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Monday.
Aslam Parvez was born into an educated and well-known family in Lahore on February 12, 1932. His real name was Aslam Parvez Tarar.
He entered the film industry in the year 1955 and started his film career in Anwar Kamal Pasha's film Qatil (1955) as a side hero. Thereafter, he played the leading role in the film 'Patay Khan' alongside Noor Jehan.
In his film career, he performed different roles as a hero, villain, and various other characters in many super-hit films.
Neend,Koel,Ishq par Zor Naheen, Zarqa, Mitti Dian Murtaan, Pengaan,Rahguzar were his other classic movies.
In 'Koel', Aslam Parvez performed the leading role along with the film actress Noor Jehan and Neelo. He also played the role of villain in the movies like Saheli, Insaan aur Admi, Tehzeeb and Baharo Phool Barsao.
While coming from a shooting of a film, he was injured in a car accident and died on November 21, 1984. His
His last movie 'Khuddar' was released after his death, in 1985.
