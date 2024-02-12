Open Menu

Renowned Film Actor Aslam Parvez Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Renowned film actor Aslam Parvez remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Renowned film actor Aslam Parvez was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Monday.

Aslam Parvez was born into an educated and well-known family in Lahore on February 12, 1932. His real name was Aslam Parvez Tarar.

He entered the film industry in the year 1955 and started his film career in Anwar Kamal Pasha's film Qatil (1955) as a side hero. Thereafter, he played the leading role in the film 'Patay Khan' alongside Noor Jehan.

In his film career, he performed different roles as a hero, villain, and various other characters in many super-hit films.

Neend,Koel,Ishq par Zor Naheen, Zarqa, Mitti Dian Murtaan, Pengaan,Rahguzar were his other classic movies.

In 'Koel', Aslam Parvez performed the leading role along with the film actress Noor Jehan and Neelo. He also played the role of villain in the movies like Saheli, Insaan aur Admi, Tehzeeb and Baharo Phool Barsao.

While coming from a shooting of a film, he was injured in a car accident and died on November 21, 1984. His

His last movie 'Khuddar' was released after his death, in 1985.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Film And Movies Car Died Noor Jehan Neelo February November Family From Industry

Recent Stories

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

30 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

3 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan