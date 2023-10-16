Open Menu

Renowned Film Actress Sabiha Khanam Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Renowned film actress Sabiha Khanam remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Leading lady of the Pakistani cineworld of 1950s and 1960s Sabiha Khanam was remembered on Monday on her birth anniversary.

Born on October 16, 1935 in Gujrat, her real name was Mukhtar Begum. She ruled the Pakistani cinema with superhit movies, including Kaneez, Mukhra, Anokha, Tehzeeb, and many others.

She gave award-winning performances in films during the 1980s and 1990s as well.Overall she performed in over 130 films. Some excellent television dramas were also on her credit.

In most of her movies, Sabiha played the lead roles along with her husband, late Santosh Kumar (Syed Musa Raza).

The government of Pakistan conferred upon her the Pride of Performance award in 1986.

She passed away on June 13, 2020 at the age of 85 in Virginia, United States.

