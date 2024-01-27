Open Menu

Renowned Film Director, Screenwriter Zia Sarhadi Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Renowned film director, screenwriter Zia Sarhadi remembered

Renowned film director and screenwriter Zia Sarhadi was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Renowned film director and screenwriter Zia Sarhadi was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Saturday.

Born in 1914 in Peshawar his real name was Fazl-e-Qadir Sethi whose career spanned what is widely considered the Golden Age of the sub-continent film industry.

As a director, he was best known for his films Humlog (1951), Footpath (1953) and Tahguzar ( 1960). As a screenplay writer, his famous films include Ladies Only, Elan, Beti, and Lakhon Men Aik. Described as an"unaffiliated Marxist", his films were known for dealing with social issues of the period.

His film Footpath, for instance, dealt with issues of moral guilt in the 1950s in India. He died on January 27, 1997 in Karachi. He was the father of renowned television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and grandfather of actress Zhalay Sarhadi.

Related Topics

Karachi India Peshawar Film And Movies Died Zhalay Sarhadi January Gold Moral TV Industry Best

Recent Stories

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

4 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

11 minutes ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

26 minutes ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

27 minutes ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

39 minutes ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

32 minutes ago
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

32 minutes ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

32 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

32 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

32 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold ..

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

28 minutes ago
 FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan