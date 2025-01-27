Open Menu

Renowned Film Director, Screenwriter Zia Sarhadi Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The renowned film director and screenwriter Zia Sarhadi was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday.

Born in 1914 in Peshawar his real name was Fazl-e-Qadir Sethi whose career spanned what is widely considered the Golden Age of the sub-continent film industry.

As a director, he was best known for his films Humlog (1951), Footpath (1953) and Tahguzar ( 1960).

As a screenplay writer, his famous films include Ladies Only, Elan, Beti, and Lakhon Men Aik. Described as an "Unaffiliated Marxist”, his films were known for dealing with social issues of the period.

His film "Footpath", for instance, dealt with issues of moral guilt in the 1950s.

He was the father of renowned television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and grandfather of model and actress Zhalay Sarhadi.

He died on January 27, 1997 in Karachi.

