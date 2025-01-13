Open Menu

Renowned Filmmaker Sarwar Bhatti Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Renowned filmmaker Sarwar Bhatti passed away on Monday after suffering a fatal heart attack in Lahore.

According to a private news channel, he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath at night but could not survive.

His funeral prayers will be held after Isha prayers at Data Darbar.

Sarwar Bhatti was best known for his iconic film "Maula Jatt", which broke box office records and remains a classic in Pakistani cinema.

