Renowned folk artist Shukat Dhola enthralls audience at Lok Virsa

Renowned folk artist Shoukat Ali Dhola and his group on Saturday evening enthralled audience here at dhol party organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with private musical band

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Renowned folk artist Shoukat Ali Dhola and his group on Saturday evening enthralled audience here at dhol party organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with private musical band.

In his opening remarks on the occasion, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali welcomed the artists and audience in the program. He said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to entertain the people of Federal capital. He said that it was a matter of satisfaction that cultural programs were restarted after prolonged break due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shoukat Dhola and his group presented Punjabi folk songs with exciting Dhol performance and got big applause from the audience.

Shoukat Dhola is famous dhol player and performed in many major events at national and international level including China, Dubai, USA, Montana.

In his remarks, Shoukat Ali Dhola said that he always enjoyed to perform in federal capital.

Dhol can refer to any one of a number of similar types of double-headed drum widely used, with regional variations, throughout the subcontinent. Several percussion instruments such as the dhol used to exist during the Indus Valley Civilisation. Dhol was depicted in earliest ancient sculptural arts as one of the chief percussion instruments for ancient music along with tabla.